Wessex Water will be starting work on a new flood alleviation scheme in Highbridge on Monday 24th February.

As first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the project will reduce the risk of flooding in and around Highbridge’s Field Way after a new surface water pumping station and pipework are installed.

Work is to be carried out in Worston Lane, Rhyne and at the Pepperall Road roundabout.

A new intercepting surface rain water pumping station with a rising main will remove surface water and relieve flows in the current network. Work is expected to last approximately seven months.

A section of Pepperall Road, between Alfred Court and the roundabout with Worston Road, will be closed during the construction of the pumping station. Traffic management and traffic diversion routes via Edithmead and the A38 will be in place.

Access to Alfred Court Homecare and Highbridge Medical Centre will remain open during the works, accessible from Burnham Road (B3139).

Worston Lane footpath/cycle path will also be closed during the works with diversions in place for pedestrians and cyclists, including those accessing King Alfred School fields.

Wessex Water’s Maria Maillo, whose team recently hosted a drop-in session for residents, said: “We are working on this flood alleviation scheme in partnership with Somerset County Council, the Somerset Rivers Authority and the Internal Drainage Board.”

“Somerset Rivers Authority are using Government Growth Deal funds from the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.”

“We apologise for any disruption this work might cause and thank residents in advance for their cooperation.”