A major project to repair ageing sewer pipes in Burnham-On-Sea is set to be completed six weeks ahead of its original schedule, says Wessex Water.

The water firm has taken action to reduce the impact on the community and tourism sector following an outcry about the initial plans to close Berrow Road for three months.

The work, starting in January, was originally scheduled to conclude in early April.

This week, however, Wessex Water has announced that is has ‘scaled back’ the timeframes and committed to completing the work before the school holidays begin in mid-February.

A Wessex Water spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the company is to employ new technology to speed up the scheme and reduce the disruption to residents and the tourism industry.

She said: “This is essential work to prolong the life of the sewer, protect the environment and prevent loss of service for residents.“

“A section of Berrow Road was being closed to through traffic until early April so this work could be completed safely, but we were also conscious of the further impact on a tourism sector that has already faced huge challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Working with them and Somerset County Council Highways, we have reviewed the programme and how we can use the latest repair techniques to reduce the time it takes by half and keep any disruption to the local community to a minimum.”

“Access will be maintained for residents and businesses and most of the repairs will be done using ‘no-dig’ techniques, which are quicker and less intrusive than replacing pipework in the conventional manner. We’re sorry for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work.”

The road closure will continue to divert traffic via East Brent and in agreement with Somerset Highways.

Wessex Water will also provide a bus to Berrow Primary School to transport children from south of the closure, via the diversion route.

The company says it is working with the owners of nearby caravan parks to ensure that scheduled arrivals of motorhomes can continue despite the road closure.