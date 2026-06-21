Major funding bid submitted for overhaul of Burnham-On-Sea M5 roundabout and A38 upgrades

Plans for a multi-million pound project that will see Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 roundabout upgraded with a new ‘throughabout’ lane to enable traffic to flow through the middle of it have moved a step closer this month after a major funding bid was submitted to the government.

North Somerset Council and Somerset Council have put forward a Full Business Case to the Department for Transport (DfT) for a series of upgrades along the A38.

The £30m scheme aims to improve connections between communities while also addressing safety concerns and journey reliability on the busy road.

Cllr Mike Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, said: “The A38 is a vital route that connects our communities to Bristol, Somerset and beyond, so it’s great to have submitted our Full Business Case to offer the route some much needed upgrades.”

The project covers nine locations along the A38, between the Barrow Street junction at Barrow Gurney and the Edithmead roundabout at Burnham-On-Sea’s M5 junction 22.

Planned improvements include the roundabout overhaul plus changes designed to increase road capacity, reduce congestion and make journeys smoother for drivers along the A38.

The proposals also include measures aimed at encouraging more sustainable travel, such as improved walking and cycling routes and new crossings for the Strawberry Line.

Cllr Bell said the upgrades would support both current and future demand on the route, adding: “These are critical for transport in the region now and in the future.” He adds the scheme will help “future-proof” the road as the area experiences economic and population growth.

Somerset Council’s lead member for highways and transport, Cllr Richard Wilkins, described the submission as a “huge step forward” for the project.

He adds one key benefit will be increased vehicle capacity at the Edithmead roundabout, helping to prevent peak-time queuing, as well as improved access for pedestrians and cyclists along the route.

Trees were removed on the roundabout earlier this year, as reported here, ahead of work starting.

The Department for Transport is now reviewing the proposals before deciding whether to approve the funding needed to deliver the scheme. Both councils said they would continue working together while awaiting the decision.