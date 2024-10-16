Major Highbridge roadworks to be paused over Burnham-On-Sea Carnival period

Major roadworks on the A38 through Highbridge will be paused during the carnival weekend to minimise travel disruption, it has been announced this week.

Wales & West Utilities has responded to local concerns as two months of roadworks to upgrade gas pipes get underway this week along the A38 Bristol Road through Highbridge.

A Wales & West Utilities spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve spoken with the engineers and they will be pausing work on Friday 1st November so that the site is clear and the lights are down for the event on November 4th, and then resuming the next day.”

The dazzling Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will return to the town on Monday 4th November, starting at 7.30pm.

The roadworks are taking place between 14th October – 20th December and, during this time, it has been agreed with Somerset Council that traffic lights will be in use as the works progress.

Wales & West Utilities says the work is essential to increase the network capacity, keeping the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses.

Simon Lee from Wales & West Utilities, who is managing this gas pipe upgrade work, says: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.”

“We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider Somerset area.”

“Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities’ Customer Service Team can take calls if you have any questions about the work on freephone 0800 912 2999.

Wales & West Utilities, the gas emergency and pipeline service, brings energy to 7.5m people across the south west of England and Wales.