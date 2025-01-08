Major Highbridge roadworks to replace gas pipes resumes until March

Wales & West Utilities has this week restarted major Highbridge work to upgrade the gas pipes along the A38 Bristol Road of Highbridge.

The work, which paused on 20th December due to engineering difficulties, restarted on Monday 6th January and is due to finish at the end of March.

The firm says the project is “essential to increase the network capacity, keeping the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.”

Wales & West Utilities adds that it has liaised with Somerset Council to plan the work, and it has been agreed that traffic lights will be in use.

Wales & West Utilities Simon Lee is managing this gas pipe upgrade work and said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the final section of this project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider Somerset area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Its Customer Service Team is ready to take your call if you have any questions about our work. You can contact them on freephone 0800 912 2999.