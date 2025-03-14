Major milestone reached in construction of new Bridgwater Tidal Barrier with arrival of barge

A major milestone has been reached in the construction of the Bridgwater Tidal Barrier with the arrival of a jack up barge from Liverpool which passed Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The unique jack up barges provide a stable working platform for the construction and servicing of structures in marine or fluvial environments.

Arriving in Bridgwater on 13th March, the Haven SeaSeven will enable construction of the cofferdam, an enclosure pumped dry to allow work below the water level, and bearing piles for the barrier’s foundations.

“Measuring 30.5m long, 18.3m wide, with a hull depth of over 2m, the impressive structure will be a dominant feature on the Bridgwater landscape as construction progresses over the coming months,” says a spokesman.

“The journey from Liverpool Docks, which began on 27th February, required careful planning, taking into account optimal tides to ensure a safe and efficient voyage.”

“En route, the barge docked at Barry Port where a 300-tonne crane was loaded, before continuing its journey to Bridgwater on 12th March.”

Rachel Burden, Environment Agency flood and coastal risk manager for Wessex, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The jack up barge is a critical piece of infrastructure and its arrival in Bridgwater marks an exciting milestone in the construction of what will be one of the biggest flood defence schemes in the country.”

“The barrier will be a hugely positive asset for the town and surrounding areas, reducing flood risk and bringing significant economic benefits for years to come. This is a big step towards delivery.”

Councillor Mike Rigby, Lead Member, Economic Development, Planning & Assets, adds: “As we see more frequent severe weather, anything that reduces the flood risk in the county is welcome, alongside work to help communities adapt and become more resilient to flooding.”

Councillor Mike Stanton, Chair of Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA), said: “This barrier will be a monumental achievement that will help to protect the Bridgwater area for decades. One of the main targets of Somerset’s 20 Year Flood Action Plan, produced during the floods of 2014, was to get a barrier completed more quickly. I’m happy the SRA has been able to help do that.”

Set to be operational by 2027, the Bridgwater Tidal Barrier will better protect 11,300 homes and 1,500 businesses from tidal flooding in Bridgwater and nearby communities and provide £2 billion in benefits to the local area.

The scheme comprises the tidal barrier, operational site with control building and store, downstream flood banks at Chilton Trinity, Pawlett and Combwich, and 12 upstream sites with improved fish and eel passage.