Major milestone reached on Hinkley Connection Project as 44km of new powerlines go live

National Grid has completed a major phase of its Hinkley Connection Project this week, with 44km of new overhead powerlines between Sandford and Seabank now fully energised.

The switch‑on strengthens the electricity network across the South West and allows more power to be moved securely across National Grid’s transmission system in England and Wales.

Once complete, the project will carry low‑carbon, homegrown energy — including from the new Hinkley Point C power station — to around six million homes and businesses.

The milestone marks the end of construction on the northern section of the 57km route, following months of planned works between Melksham, Sandford Substation and Seabank. This northern stretch includes 95 of the project’s 146 pylons, among them 68 of the distinctive new T‑pylons between Towerhead and Crooks Marsh.

With the northern route now energised, work will shift to restoring land along the section to its pre‑construction condition. Just 13 T‑pylons remain to be energised, with the next major phase due to take place during planned outages at Huntspill, bringing the project closer to full completion.

The Hinkley Connection Project includes 48.5km of overhead lines — mostly T‑pylons — and an 8.5km underground cable running through the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Since construction began, National Grid’s Community Grant Programme has awarded more than £1.4 million to local organisations, while 1,951 grants to schools have totalled over £1.3 million, supporting STEM workshops for more than half a million young people.

Mark Lissimore, Director of Infrastructure Delivery at National Grid, said the energisation was “a landmark moment” representing years of planning and collaboration with local communities. He added that the upgrade will help deliver low‑carbon electricity to millions of homes.

Tony Wilson, Managing Director of Balfour Beatty’s Power Transmission & Distribution business, said the achievement reflected strong teamwork across the project and that the company looked forward to supporting the final stages.