Brean holiday park unveils plans for new 1,100‑capacity theatre in upgrade of entertainment complex

Brean’s Unity Beach Holiday Park has unveiled plans for a major upgrade of its main entertainment complex to include a new 1,100‑capacity theatre showbar, revamped family entertainment centre and new outdoor play and seating areas.

A full planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council by Brean Leisure Park Limited, setting out a major redevelopment of the existing RJs entertainment venue, which would be refurbished and extended.

The former bowling and arcade building — once home to tenpin bowling and amusements — would be demolished as the owners say it no longer meets operational needs.

The bowling and arcade would then relocate into a modernised building that wil also house new food outlets and a gift shop. According to the application, the current venue is no longer large enough to serve the park’s estimated 1,600 holiday homes, particularly during peak holiday times.

The new seaside-themed theatre showbar would seat 740 people on the ground floor and a further 360 on a first‑floor balcony. Access would remain restricted to Unity Beach guests using passes, with the plans stressing that the venue is an ancillary facility for holidaymakers rather than a public nightclub or theatre.

Outside, a new terrace and children’s play area would run alongside the showbar, creating more space for families to sit, eat and enjoy performances. The operators say the redevelopment would create 38 full‑time equivalent jobs — double the 19 roles currently supported by the entertainment venue.

The park says the project will “deliver clear economic, social, and environmental benefits” and builds on previous approvals for enhancing the site’s facilities.

Under the proposals, the entertainment complex would open until 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. A noise impact report has been submitted to the council, along with a construction management plan outlining measures to control noise, dust and traffic during the build.

The application follows a previous scheme for the extension of RJ’s that was granted permission by the council in 2022, although it would appear that this was never implemented.

Somerset Council is now considering the new planning application – reference number 05/26/00006 – and is inviting feedback from the public. Feedback can be submitted via the council’s online planning portal until July 9th, 2026.