Major plans have been unveiled to build a modern new community centre in Highbridge to replace the current Morland Community Hub.

During a special event at the Hub in Pearce Drive on Saturday (September 2nd), town Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and local residents heard more about the project from the trustees.

Tony Cradock, the trustee who is overseeing the redevelopment of the site, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It is an exciting project that will deliver a modern new building that will give us 20 per cent more space than the current premises.”

“We want the community to be involved at every stage and so have a questionnaire underway and will be holding more consultation events in coming months.”

The new builing will be built on the current site in Pearce Drive and will be 32 metres long and 12 metre wide, with a modern prefabricated design.

Tony adds that building work will be carried out in phases to ensure the hub’s current users can continue to operate as usual during the construction.

“The project will be funded via grants from various organisations and it is hoped that outline planning application will be submitted later this year,” he added.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who attended Saturday’s unveiling of the plans, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am pleased to support Morland Hub as they seek to develop their site to meet the needs of the residents with better accommodation.”

“They have always been proactive in seeking to improve facilities for the residents of Highbridge and already provide many good activities for all ages. I think the new accommodation will give them the opportunity to develop their facilities further. They have been careful to ask for residents comments through a questionnaire and the consultation.”

“I think that they can be a role model for community enterprise as we seek to improve facilities in our town. It is clear that there is little funding at any level of government.”

“I think it will be up to us to find funding to enable us to grow and develop our towns. I am sure the Town Board and the Town Council will be exploring all avenues to support our Strategic Plan.”

Cllr Roger Keen, who helps run the current hub, said the current building is “well past its sell-by date, and urgently needs redevelopment,” and that he is excited about the plans for the new building.

Lorraine and Marcus Hamblin, pictured above, who help to run Highbridge Community Youth Club at the current site, say they support the new plans.

Lorraine added: “The current building does desperately need replacing but we are awaiting more details about how the club will use the new premises.”