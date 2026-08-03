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Man, 47, charged with drugs offences after police search in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A 47-year-old Highbridge man has been charged with drugs offences following a police investigation.

Peter Smith, of Morland Road, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The charges follow searches carried out by officers from the Burnham-On-Sea Neighbourhood Policing and Patrol Team at an address in Mallard Place, Highbridge in July last year.

Smith has been released on police bail and is due to appear before Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4th August.

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