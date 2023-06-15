A man has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with two counts of sexual assault at Apex Park in Highbridge.

The alleged assaults involved inappropriate touching and took place on the afternoon of Monday May 22nd.

The 77 year-old from Hutton appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 15th. He was released on bail and is due to appear in court again on Wednesday, July 19th.

A Police spokesperson said: “A 77-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault. It relates to two allegations of inappropriate touching we received from women on the afternoon of Monday 22nd May at Apex Park.”