Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Mar 02, 2026
News
News

Driver arrested after crash in Burnham-On-Sea’s Queens Drive

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Queen's Drive, Burnham-On-Sea

A driver was arrested after a two‑vehicle collision on Queens Drive in Burnham‑On‑Sea on Saturday afternoon (February 28th).

Police were called just before 5pm following reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Queens Drive. Fire and ambulance crews also attended.

Three people were checked over by paramedics and taken to hospital as a precaution, although no serious injuries were reported.

A Police spokesperson adds: “A man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody.”

Police appealed for anyone who saw the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward. Witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote reference 5226056816.

