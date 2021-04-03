A man has been arrested by armed Police officers following an incident in Highbridge on Friday evening (April 2nd).

A spokesman says: “Armed officers were deployed to an address in Church Street, Highbridge on Friday 2nd April at about 7.30pm, following reports of a man making threats who was thought to be in possession of a bladed article.”

“An initial search of the address for the blade proved negative. A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at the time of writing. Enquiries are ongoing.”