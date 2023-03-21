A man has been arrested in Burnham-On-Sea after police were called by witnesses who reported seeing a man in several pubs with what they believed was a handgun at the weekend.

Police were called to Burnham town centre on Saturday evening (18th March) after concerns were raised.

A Police spokeswoman says: “Officers attended and arrested a man at 10.45pm on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.”

“Following searches in the area officers seized a black imitation handgun from an alleyway.”

“The arrested man was interviewed and later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police attended The Railway pub in Burnham High Street and the Victoria Hotel in Victoria Street as part of their investigation.

If you have any information which could help the police investigation, call 101 and give the reference number 5223063837.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online here.