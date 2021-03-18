A Burnham-On-Sea man who was arrested when Police raided a suspected cannabis farm in the town centre has been charged and will appear at Taunton Crown Court in April.

As reported here, officers carried out a search warrant on March 10th under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a former former HSBC bank building in College Street, Burnham.

Inside, officers discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being cultivated on three floors. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.

Avon & Somerset Police has said this week that Bledar Pepa, 35, of College Street, Burnham has been charged with producing a class B drug (cannabis).

He appeared before Taunton Magistrates Court on March 12th and has been remanded ahead of appearing at Taunton Crown Court on Friday April 9th

Officers swooped on the former HSBC bank branch in College Street early in the morning. It comes after local residents reported a suspicious smell coming from the property.

Western Power were called to help make the electricity supply safe and officers remained at the scene for much of the day carrying out forensic investigations and clearing the plants and growing equipment.

The bank premises has been vacant for four years. HSBC closed the branch in 2017, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time.

The property was due to be turned into flats after a planning application for the site was partially approved in 2019, as reported here.