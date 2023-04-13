A man has been sent to prison following a 13-hour standoff on the roof of a Burnham-On-Sea property earlier this month.
Police were called to Abingdion Street on Wednesday 5th April to trace Aaron Weeks, 42, for a breach of court bail. He was found on the roof of a property and several homes were evacuated.
Mr Weeks was arrested at 1.30am on Thursday 6th April after a 13 hour standoff and he was later found guilty of harassment without violence and assault by beating at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.
He has been jailed for 20 weeks, given an 18-month restraining order and told to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
Avon and Somerset Police said several roofs, chimneys and cabling were damaged on properties and structural safety checks would be needed.
Part of Abingdon Street and Technical Street were closed throughout the incident and several businesses were unable to open.
Part of the pavement in front of the properties has remained closed as a safety precaution.