A man who was arrested following an incident in Highbridge last week has been released without charge.

On Friday April 2nd, armed police officers were deployed to an address in Church Street, Highbridge, after reports of a man making threats.

The man was thought to have been in possession of a bladed article, but a search of the premises found no such blade.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, and remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

Avon & Somerset Police have said that, following enquiries, the man was released without charge.