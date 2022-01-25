A man sadly died in an incident on the M5 motorway in Somerset on Monday afternoon (January 24th).

The motorway northbound was temporarily closed between Junctions 21 for Weston and Junction 19 after the man fell from a bridge.

Police halted traffic at around 12.20pm and long queues of traffic built up towards Burnham until the motorway re-opened at around 2pm.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened.”

“If you can help, call 101 quoting log 384 of Monday. Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this terribly sad time.”