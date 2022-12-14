The manager of Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has this week announced she is stepping down from the role.

Business Development Officer Beccy Armory had been in the role since September 2019

A spokesperson for Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says: “The Town Council is sorry to have received our Business Development Officer’s resignation.”

“We thank her for all her hard work over the last few years and wish her all the very best in the future.”

“The Princess Committee will now review staffing and plan for the future.”