Mark Church near Burnham to host summer fete this Saturday

Mark Church is set to welcome visitors this Saturday, 4th July, for a summer fete inside the church from 11am to 2pm.

Organisers say the event will offer a warm, family‑friendly atmosphere with a mix of traditional stalls, live music and refreshments, all held within the cool surroundings of the village’s historic church.

The fete will feature plants, cakes, a raffle, a range of craft stalls and games for children, with live music provided by RJP Folk throughout the day.

Volunteers say the event is always a highlight of the village calendar and a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy the charm of the church while supporting local fundraising efforts.

Tea, coffee and other refreshments will be available, and donations for the raffle or tombola are being gratefully received ahead of the weekend.

Anyone wishing to contribute or seeking further details can contact the organisers on 641225 or 641308.