The Mark Moor Christmas Fair and Market is being held today (Saturday 3rd December).

The indoor Christmas Fair & Market includes over 30 stalls and entertainment and runs from 10am-2pm.

“We will be offering Breakfasts, a Meet & Greet Santa, Sweet Treats, a Tombola, Gift Stalls, Craft Stalls, Local Produce and more,” says a spokesman for organiser Silver Spur Events.

The event will be held at Mark Village Hall in Vole Road from 10am to 2pm with plenty of onsite parking available.