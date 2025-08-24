Mark village hosts first ever flower, veg and craft show with over 230 exhibits

The village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea was bursting with colour and community spirit on Saturday (23rd August) when it held its first-ever Village Show at Mark Church Hall, celebrating local talent in flowers, vegetables, and crafts.

The idea for the event was sparked months ago by a member of the Mark Garden Club, who helped form a small committee to bring the vision to life.

With generous support from local businesses and individuals, the show quickly gathered momentum.

More than 230 exhibits filled the hall, showcasing everything from vibrant floral arrangements and homegrown produce to handmade crafts. Volunteers played a key role, helping to set up, run the event, and clear away afterwards.

Two special trophies were awarded: one for Best Children’s Class, kindly donated by Sharon Butt in memory of her mother, Dot Reaney, a member of the community, and one for Best in Show, selected by the judges.

Visitors enjoyed drinks and homemade cakes served in the garden behind the hall, which had been cleared and prepared by volunteers ahead of the event.

Organisers say the feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive,” with many already looking forward to next year’s show.

They extended thanks to all the volunteers, judges, sponsors, and attendees who made the day such a success.