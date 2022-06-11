A village near Burnham-On-Sea is set to hold a fundraising Open Gardens event today (Sunday, June 12th).

13 gardens will be open in the village of Mark – one of the longest in the country! – from 11am-5pm with funds going to its Holy Cross Church.

Tea and cakes will also be served in the church hall. There will also be plant stalls set up in the hall and in some of the gardens, as well as one serving cream teas.

The cost will be £5 per person – entrance programmes are available at the church hall.

Mark Church’s recent Tea and Tower day during the Jubilee holiday weekend raised over £900 for the church funds.