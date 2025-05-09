12.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed May 14, 2025
News

May Fair to be held in Burnham-On-Sea today by local Fibromyalgia support group

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

BAY Centre in Burnham-On-Sea

A May Fair is being held in Burnham-On-Sea today (Saturday May 10th) by a local group.

The event at Burnham’s BAY Centre from 1-4pm is being organised by FibroHeart, a chronic pain support group, with a wide variety of stalls set up.

The group’s Laura Cooper says: “I run the local Fibromyalgia support group and we are holding an awareness fete at the BAY Centre in Burnham in line with Fibromyalgia Awareness Day which is on Monday. We have lots of local craft makers coming.”

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition characterized by widespread pain, fatigue, and other symptoms like sleep disturbances and cognitive difficulties.

It’s a long-term condition that affects muscles and soft tissues, causing pain throughout the body. While the exact cause is unknown, it’s thought to involve abnormal pain processing in the brain and spinal cord.

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market to be held today with 11 local stallholders
King Alfred Concert Band to perform Spring concert in Highbridge tonight

