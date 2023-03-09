Highbridge’s Mayor and several town councillors have taken part in a special walkabout in the town to discuss housing issues this week.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard was joined by Highbridge councillors Cllr Roger Keen and Cllr Andy Morgan for the event on the Morland housing estate, pictured here.

Cllr Millard said afterwards: “It was good to meet the Homes in Sedgemoor team with Roger and Andy – they inspect the estate every three months. It was good to also have James Presdee from Sedgemoor’s Cleaner Surrounds team there as well.”

“There was clear evidence of them working together. The team listened to the concerns raised by councillors. I learnt a lot about individual officers’ jobs and their workload.”

“I asked about the possibility of retrofitting our houses but this is being done on an assessment-of-need and our housing stock has recently had new roofs and insulation. They are in better condition than houses in Bridgwater. It was good to work together.”

Ian Cook, a Homes in Sedgemoor tenant, was also among those taking part.