10 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMayor joins over 25 volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea beach clean
News

Mayor joins over 25 volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea beach clean

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined over 20 volunteers in taking part in the town’s latest beach clean on Saturday (October 11th).

Organised by the Friends of Burnham Beach, the event was well supported, with a wide variety of material collected over two hours.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “On a mild and benign afternoon, the Friends of Burnham Beach took to the slopes of the river estuary to get rid of the plentiful supply of litter that the high tides had delivered.”

“Twenty five people, including two youngsters, were represented by a good mix of veterans, newcomers and council leaders.”

“We attacked the area like a plague of locusts, ravenously removing all vestiges of trash from sight!”

”As well as at least 20 sacks of rubbish, we recovered two bread baskets, a sledge and a bin lid. Where does it all come from?”

 

Previous article
PHOTOS: Brean Ladies night raises funds for local breast cancer charity
Next article
New 5pm road closures announced for Burnham Carnival procession route

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
10 ° C
10.9 °
10 °
88 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com