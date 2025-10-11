Mayor joins over 25 volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea beach clean

Burnham-On-Sea Mayor Cllr Mike Facey joined over 20 volunteers in taking part in the town’s latest beach clean on Saturday (October 11th).

Organised by the Friends of Burnham Beach, the event was well supported, with a wide variety of material collected over two hours.

Organiser Mark Hollidge said: “On a mild and benign afternoon, the Friends of Burnham Beach took to the slopes of the river estuary to get rid of the plentiful supply of litter that the high tides had delivered.”

“Twenty five people, including two youngsters, were represented by a good mix of veterans, newcomers and council leaders.”

“We attacked the area like a plague of locusts, ravenously removing all vestiges of trash from sight!”

”As well as at least 20 sacks of rubbish, we recovered two bread baskets, a sledge and a bin lid. Where does it all come from?”