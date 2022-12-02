Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church was filled with hundreds of people for the town’s annual Civic Carols Service on Thursday evening (December 1st).

The service was led by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard alongside Rev Sharon Eldergill, Rev Margaret Hayward and Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpott plus local dignitaries.

Schoolchildren from Churchfield Harmony Choir, St Andrew’s School Choir and Burnham Infants School gave strong performances of carols and Christmas songs, attracting applause.

The service also included traditional carols and prayers plus a rousing rendition of ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ by the team from Somwhere House Somerset, which is the Mayor’s Charity of the year.

Readings were also given by Rob Jones, Ken Hindle, Mark Newman and Gavin Holman.

The Mayor said afterwards: “It was a wonderful Civic Service that got everyone in a festive mood and I thank all those who took part and joined us in the congregation. It was a great community evening!”