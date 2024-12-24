Mayor makes Christmas visits to care homes with town crier

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Town Crier have made Christmas visits to several local care homes this week.

Mayor Sharon Perry, along with Town Crier Alastair Murray, spread festive cheer in Burnham care homes on Monday (December 23rd).

They started off at Kathleen Chambers before heading to Burnham War Memorial Hospital, Abbeyfield independent living home, Tudor Lodge, Stratton House and Frith House to wish residents and staff a happy Christmas.

The Mayor said: “We were both so impressed at the dedication of the staff in the care homes – it was lovely to call in to see them and their residents, continuing this festive tradition.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Town Crier making a visit to Frith House