Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge re-elected by town councillors

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor was last night (Monday, May 18th) re-elected by town councillors for a second year in the role.

Cllr Mike Facey said he was “greatly honoured” to take on the top role alongside Deputy Mayor Cllr Paul Wynn, pictured below.

The appointments were made during the annual Town Council meeting, held at Burnham’s Jaycroft Road Town Council Chambers.

Mike said: “It has been an exceptionally busy year in the role and many don’t realise that town councillors serve as volunteers for the benefit of the community. What has been achieved by this council is amazing, working together. I thank residents and councillors for their support and look forward to another busy 12 months as Mayor.”

As well as being Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor over the past year, Cllr Facey previously was Mayor in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid years.

Mike was born and grew up in Burnham-On-Sea. He went to school in Highbridge at St John’s and later at King Alfred School. Mike has worked with the community in a number of key roles over many years. He chaired the Round Table for many years and was pleased to work with the carnival to help collect thousands of pounds for charity.

Mike also sat on the Burnham and Highbridge Medical Equipment Fund, set up to raise money to supply equipment to the medical centres. And, as an ex-member of Burnham Rugby Club, Mike previously helped to secure a large grant for the club to upgrade its clubhouse.

At Monday’s meeting, Cllr Facey was proposed by Cllr Peter Clayton who said he’d been a “great ambassador” for the two towns over the past year, while Cllr Alistair Hendry seconded the motion, and a majority of councillors voted in favour.