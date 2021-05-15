Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor has this weekend opened a cafe in the town centre which has a new look and a new name following a refurbishment.

The former Momma’s Cafe at the southern end of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is being relaunched and opens for business on Monday (May 17th) as part of the nationwide easing of restrictions.

From Monday, the Government is easing the rules to allow people to socialise indoors in cafes, pubs and restaurants.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey and Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge led a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new ‘L’s Cafe’ on Saturday (May 15th).

The Mayor said: “My congratulations go to Kerry and her team – the cafe is looking absolutely wonderful. I hope you and all our traders have a great summer.”

Owner Kerry Corrick added: “Work has been underway during the latest lockdown to give the cafe a fresh new look with a new outside dining area plus a new modern layout inside.”

“We have a brand new menu too – there are old favourite dishes that our regular customers love, plus new delicious vegetarian dishes and gluten-free meals to cater for all needs.”

“We will be relaunched as ‘L’s Cafe’ – the ‘L’ refers to Lexi, my daughter.”