Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has congratulated the team at King Alfred School Academy after a new Ofsted inspection report praised the school.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, Ofsted has given the school a clean sweep of ‘Good’ ratings, just five years after it was placed in special measures.

After several years of improvements, inspectors have praised the academy’s quality of education, its behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Cllr Lesley Millard, Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, says: “On behalf of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, I would like to congratulate the Principal and team on such an excellent Ofsted Report.”

“We are very proud to have such a good school offering wonderful learning opportunities to our young people in the town.”

“I was particularly pleased to see a recognition of an expanding sixth form. This will offer great opportunities for our young people to gain knowledge and experiences that will give lifelong learning skills.”

“I can also personally confirm the ‘strong sense of community’ that is felt by any visitor to the school. There is a clear partnership between all members of the school community including governors, families, students and all those who work at the school. Everyone is given a warm welcome and their views respected and valued.”

“I am looking forward to continuing our partnership as we work to give our young people a voice in the decision making process at a local level. Please pass on our thanks to all of the school community for all their hard work and commitment. It is much appreciated.”

Read more about the Ofsted report on King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge