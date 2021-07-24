Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge’s Mayor has said the Town Council is considering what direction it might take with regards to the potential re-organisation of local services and assets following the news that a unitary council for Somerset has been approved by the Government.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the Secretary of State for Local Government has taken the decision that there will be a single unitary council in Somerset, which follows the plan set out in the One Somerset proposal.

Subject to parliamentary agreement, the Government will abolish Somerset’s four district councils and the county council and replace them with one unitary authority in May 2023.

Reacting to the news, Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council Chairman and Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, says: “Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council and its officers will continue to work constructively with the councillors and officers in both Somerset County Council and Sedgemoor District Council in the run-up to the unitary elections in May 2022.”

“This town council’s working group on local government re-organisation is considering what direction the town council might take with regards to the potential re-organisation of local services and assets.”

“We will seek to work alongside our neighbouring parish councils to identify how we can ensure the future of those assets and services for our communities.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work towards an improved local authority structure and we recognise that it is of utmost importance that we now work collaboratively to ensure that the unitary council makes good on the promises in the One Somerset proposal.”