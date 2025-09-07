Mayor thanks Highbridge vicar at farewell service as he moves to Oxford

A popular Highbridge vicar has said farewell to the town during his final service at St John’s Church.

Reverend Martin Little held his last Sunday service on 7th September, attended by dozens of local residents, where he preached and led music for the congregation.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey attended and praised him for his dedication to the local community. “He will be greatly missed and the Town Council wishes him well for the future.”

After four and a half years serving the Highbridge community, Rev Little is taking up a new post as Vicar of Holy Trinity, Headington Quarry in the Diocese of Oxford on 15th September. The church is famously known as the place where author C.S. Lewis worshipped and is buried.

His wife, Hannah, will also begin a new role as Senior Archivist at the Oxford History Centre, while their children will be starting new schools in the city.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Rev Little told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve God here in Highbridge and to get to know such a warm and welcoming community, especially at St John’s and at Churchfield Church School. There have been many challenges along the way but we are leaving with gratitude in our hearts and thanks to God for the last four and a half years.”