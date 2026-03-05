Mayor visits Burnham-On-Sea daycare to see benefits of new council-funded equipment

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has visited Octopus Children’s Daycare to see first‑hand how a recent town council grant is helping staff support local youngsters.

The visit took place on Wednesday 25th February, shortly after the centre received funding from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council to purchase new iPads.

Staff are using the devices to record observations and track each child’s individual learning journey, helping them monitor development and plan activities more effectively.

During the visit, the Mayor spent time touring the different play and learning areas, speaking with staff about how the new equipment is improving day‑to‑day work.

The children also enjoyed meeting their special guest, chatting with the Mayor and asking plenty of questions.

Pictured: The Mayor with staff and children at the Octopus Daycare Centre in Burnham