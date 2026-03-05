6.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Mar 05, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsMayor visits Burnham-On-Sea daycare to see benefits of new council-funded equipment
News

Mayor visits Burnham-On-Sea daycare to see benefits of new council-funded equipment

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has visited Octopus Children’s Daycare to see first‑hand how a recent town council grant is helping staff support local youngsters.

The visit took place on Wednesday 25th February, shortly after the centre received funding from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council to purchase new iPads.

Staff are using the devices to record observations and track each child’s individual learning journey, helping them monitor development and plan activities more effectively.

During the visit, the Mayor spent time touring the different play and learning areas, speaking with staff about how the new equipment is improving day‑to‑day work.

The children also enjoyed meeting their special guest, chatting with the Mayor and asking plenty of questions.

Pictured: The Mayor with staff and children at the Octopus Daycare Centre in Burnham

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea councillor rejoins Tories four days after defecting to Reform UK
Next article
Highbridge recycling centre’s summer opening hours to start in April

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
6.4 ° C
7.5 °
4.8 °
92 %
0.9kmh
0 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
11 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com