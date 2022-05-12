McDonald’s says it is in ‘very early’ discussions about opening a new outlet on the outskirts of Highbridge.

The firm is considering a site besides the A38, close to Burnham’s M5 junction 22.

However, the company stresses that no plans have yet been confirmed.

A senior regional spokesman for the firm told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are considering the development, although I should stress that the site is still subject to McDonald’s board approval, agreeing contracts with the land option holder, and obtaining satisfactory planning permission. So it’s still very early days for now on this one.”

McDonald’s had previously been considering a site near to where a Costa Coffee drive-thru opened last December.