McDonald’s has unveiled plans to build new drive-thru facilities at Sedgemoor Services on the M5 southbound carriageway between Burnham-On-Sea and Weston.

Roadchef, which operates Sedgemoor Services, has submitted a planning application for the “construction of an extension to the existing restaurant and roadway, with alterations to the parking area to provide a drive-thru facility.”

The plans show a section of parking spaces near the front of the current buildings will be removed to free up space for the new drive-thru facilities, as pictured on the plans above.

Roadchef says in its planning statement: “The service provided includes a McDonald’s restaurant accessed form within the amenity building. The increased use of drive thru facilities by the travelling public, following not only personal choice but also the pandemic, has resulted in operators wanting to provide these additional facilities for customers.”

“The site currently benefits from a Costa Drive Thru and its success has demonstrated the preferred choice for a certain clientele.”

“Roadchef, as with other operators, are providing this facility at locations throughout the motorway network. This proposal provides the travelling public with another option for taking a break on their journey.”

“The current arrangement of the amenity building with the restaurant kitchen located on the existing external wall of the amenity building allows for a solution to be provided for the facility in the construction of the drive thru lane to an area of hardstanding with minimal building extensions to afford the pay and collect windows.”

Consultation on the planning application – which has reference number 24/22/00041 – is underway by Sedgemoor District Council’s planning department. Feedback is welcome until February 24th, 2023.