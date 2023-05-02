The group behind Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea’s first Pride event hosted a successful medium night on Saturday (29th April).

Pride-On-Sea Events (POSE) presented ‘A Night of Mediumship’ with local Spiritual Medium, Sharon Bird, pictured.

The well attended event raised £338 for Pride-On-Sea, which the group will put towards launching its first pride event, Burnham-On-Sea Pride on 22nd July.

POSE’s Laura Chalmers says: “We were humbled to welcome Sharon and her skills to the Moorland Community Hub, which marked our second event in Highbridge. We were thrilled to see lots of local faces, and welcome the memories and spirits of loved ones past.”

“We are so grateful to members of the community for supporting both the Medium Night and Drag Queen Bingo at The Lighthouse Pub.”

“As a grass-roots organisation who are just starting out, every penny counts and we’re really keen to leverage local support for this growing organisation.”

The Pride-on-Sea group was formed last autumn. You can get involved by emailing prideonsea@gmail.com. You can find our more information by following their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ prideonsea