Mega Mascot Fun Day coming to Burnham-On-Sea today

Families will be flocking to Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Sports Ground in Stoddens Road today (Wednesday, 29th July) when a Mega Mascot Fun Day & Car Boot Sale is held.

The annual family fun event runs from 11am until 4pm, with dozens of stalls, attractions and kids activities planned to keep families entertained.

Organiser Paul Goodyer says visitors will find a mix of fun fair rides, children’s inflatables, stalls, games and local traders spread across the fields, alongside a large car boot sale offering everything from household bargains to vintage finds.

Food lovers will be well catered for too, with hot food, barista coffees, cakes, sweets, donuts, cold drinks and an ice cream van trading throughout the day.

Paul says the event has been planned as an affordable day out for families, with accompanied children under 14 admitted free and adults paying £5 on the gate.

A wide range of free entertainment and free ‘have‑a‑go’ activities will run continuously, and there is free onsite parking for those travelling in.

The team behind the event say they “can’t wait to welcome everyone” and are encouraging attendees to arrive early to make the most of the attractions. For safety reasons, no dogs are permitted on site.

The Mega Mascot Fun Day & Car Boot Sale will be held at BASC Sports Ground, Stoddens Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 2BS, with gates opening at 11am.