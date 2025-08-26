Mega Mascot Fun Day coming to Burnham’s BASC Ground today

Burnham-On-Sea’s BASC Sports Ground is set to host a day of fun this Wednesday, August 27th when the ever-popular Mega Mascot Fun Day returns.

Running from 11am to 4pm, the event promises a full day of activities for all ages, with admission priced at just £3 for adults and free entry for accompanied children.

The main stage will host a lively lineup of performances, kicking off at 11.30am and 1.45pm with the Krazy Kev & Dinky Dino Show, guaranteed to bring giggles and dinosaur-sized excitement.

At 12.15pm and 2.30pm, Professor Paul Wheeler’s traditional Punch & Judy Show will delight audiences with its timeless seaside charm.

Then at 1.00pm and 3.15pm, James Want takes the spotlight with his Magic & Mayhem act, blending illusion and comedy in a way that keeps crowds coming back year after year.

Meanwhile, the main arena will be roaring throughout the day thanks to Raptors World, whose lifelike dinosaurs are always a hit with children and adults alike.

Around the grounds, families can dive into circus workshops hosted by Marvellous Eventures, get crafty with Action Pussy Cat’s hands-on activities, and meet a host of colourful mascots from Special Occasion.

Between 12 noon and 3.00pm, visitors can snap photos with the enchanting Rainbow Gecko Bubble Faerie & Man, adding a touch of sparkle to the afternoon.

With food stalls, crafts, and plenty of space to relax, the Mega Mascot Fun Day is a highlight of Burnham’s summer calendar.

Organisers remind visitors that dogs are not permitted on site, except for assistance dogs with valid documentation.

The BASC Sports Ground is located on Stoddens Road, TA8 2BS.