Memorial unveiled in memory of Burnham Community Centre’s long-serving President

A permanent memorial has been unveiled in memory of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre’s long-serving late President who passed away earlier this year.

A special event was held on Friday evening (August 29th) at the centre, attended by dozens of local people and family members, on what would have been the late Ken Hindle’s 91st birthday.

Ken was heavily involved with Burnham Community Centre over six decades of community work, plus helping other local groups.

As reported here, Ken Hindle, 90, passed away in Weston Hospital in March after a brief period of illness.

The evening saw the unveiling of a plaque outside the centre stating ‘this building is dedicated in the memory of Ken Hindle’ while a new glass cabinet and photo also honour him in the main entrance hallway.

Current Chairman, David Norton, says: “He dedicated his life to Community Service and without his foresight and hard work the Community Centre would not be here today. Ken will always be part of the fabric of the building, his DNA of community spirit will continue to flow through the building as it continues to provide a service to the people of Burnham.”

Family members Peter Cowburn and Steven Sheriff, pictured, thanked those present for celebrating Ken’s life.