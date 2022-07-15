The Met Office has upgraded its warning for potentially “record-breaking temperatures” on Monday and Tuesday (July 18th and 19th).

The Met Office has issued a warning of extreme heat for southern England, with Somerset within the amber warning area.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows temperatures of up to 36C (96.8F) are possible.

A Met Office spokesman warns “an exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday may lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We wish to remind anyone intending on entering the water to check the tide times, not to take risks, go to lifeguarded beaches if intending to swim, and not to wade out across the mud or soft sand to reach the water in the Bristol Channel.”

Meanwhile, Bristol Water says Cheddar Reservoir will temporarily close. It says it has made the decision to suspend access to the car parks and permissive path around the reservoir from 10:00am on Sunday until 10pm on Tuesday due both a Level 3 heat-health watch alert, and amber heat warning being in place.

A Bristol Water spokesperson added: “With the extreme heat and very little shade around the reservoir’s permissive path, we want everyone to stay safe. We know the water can look very tempting on hot days, but there are many hidden dangers and we don’t want any extra pressure on the emergency services over what will already be a very busy few days.”

Road gritters are also on standby in Somerset to protect roads amid concern that surfaces could melt or be weakened by the extreme heat, as reported here.

The Met Office adds: “Population-wide adverse health effects may be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.” For more, click here.