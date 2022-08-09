Another rare ‘extreme heat warning’ has been issued for Somerset this week – the second such alert in less than a month.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme hot weather from Thursday (August 11th) to Sunday (August 14th).

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts highs of between 28°C (82.4°F) to 33°C (91.4°F) on Friday and Saturday before cooler conditions on Monday.

The warning comes after southern England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836, and the second-warmest January to July period on record amid concerns about climate change.

According to the Met Office, this week’s ‘extreme heat’ may bring ‘adverse health effects’ to vulnerable people. This is the second such rare warning to be issued for Somerset in less than a month. The previous one was issued on July 11th where ‘exceptionally high’ temperatures struck. It was the hottest day of the year so far in Burnham at 35.1°C (95.1°F). Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean have been busy with people enjoying the balmy weather this week. The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK was in July, reaching 40.3C in Lincolnshire. The Met Office says the hot weather may cause delays to road, rail and air travel, and has warned people near waterways and coastal regions to be aware of the dangers of water. Locally, Cheddar Reservoir has temporarily closed as a safety precaution.