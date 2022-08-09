Another rare ‘extreme heat warning’ has been issued for Somerset this week – the second such alert in less than a month.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme hot weather from Thursday (August 11th) to Sunday (August 14th).
The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts highs of between 28°C (82.4°F) to 33°C (91.4°F) on Friday and Saturday before cooler conditions on Monday.
The warning comes after southern England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836, and the second-warmest January to July period on record amid concerns about climate change.