The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for high winds today (Sunday, February 20th) in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The latest warning comes into force at 12 mid-day today and runs until 3pm on Monday (February 21st).

A Met Office spokesmabn says: “Winds are likely to strengthen across England and Wales ahead of a band of rain, which itself will turn increasingly squally, as it moves southeast on Sunday afternoon.”

“Gusts of 55-60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.”

“Some places inland may see similar strength gusts, and on the squally rain band itself, gusts potentially as high as 70 mph.”

“Blustery showers will follow with further gusts of 60-70 mph mainly confined to coastal areas in the west during Sunday evening.”

“Whilst a temporary reduction in wind speeds is likely for a time overnight into Monday, winds will again strengthen from the northwest during the morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph are probable.”

The latest stormy conditions after Storm Eunice left a trail of disruption across the Burnham-On-Sea area on Friday.

