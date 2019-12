The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the Burnham-On-Sea area during Tuesday (December 24th).

The warning for rain, hail, lightning and squally winds in association with thunderstorms will be in force from 5am until 1pm.

“Heavy showers and some thunderstorms are expected to move east during Tuesday morning,” said a spokesman.

“These will contain hail, which could briefly cover roads, a risk of lightning and also squally winds with gusts of 60 mph possible.”