The Met Office has upgraded its warning for severe weather in the area today (Saturday).

An amber warning is in place from 11am until 7pm as windy and wet weather sweep through the region.

A Met Office spokesman says: “An area of low pressure, Storm Antoni, will bring particularly strong winds for the time of year to parts of southwest England during Saturday.”

“Strong northwesterly winds are likely to peak during the middle of the day in southwest Wales, and through the afternoon in southwest England, before easing during the evening.”

“Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely even inland, with a few spots peaking around 60 mph, while exposed coastal areas and hills could see gusts around 70 mph. Such values are rarely encountered during the summer season.

The conditions will coincide with high summer tides in Burnham-On-Sea.