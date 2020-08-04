The Met Office has issued a level two heat alert for the South West as a heatwave is forecast to arrive this week.

It is possible that the official heatwave conditions will be reached between Thursday (August 6) and Sunday (August 9), says the forecaster.

The level two warning has been triggered because the Met Office believes there is a 70 per cent chance that the heatwave threshold temperature in the region of 30 degrees will be reached on at least two consecutive days.

Social and healthcare services across the area have been formally notified and will “work to ensure readiness and swift action to reduce harm from a potential heatwave.”

It is expected that Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days. Thundery showers are due next week.