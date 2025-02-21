Met Office issues warning for heavy rain and high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday

A weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area on Sunday (February 23rd) when heavy rain and high winds arrive.

The Met Office says a band of occasionally heavy rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of rain, with winds gusting up to 50mph.

“The rain will set in around mid-morning and not clear until around mid-evening,” says a spokesman.

“Widely 30-50 mm of rain is expected, but 60-90mm is possible in the wettest, most exposed places.”

“There is a small chance of flooding, including of properties, from heavy rain.”

