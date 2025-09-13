Met Office issues warning for high winds and heavy rain in Burnham area today

The Met Office has said delays on roads and railways are ‘likely’ as it issues a yellow weather warning for high winds in Somerset.

The yellow warning of ‘strong, gusty winds’ lasts from 8pm tonight (Sunday, September 14th) until 6pm on Monday (September 15th).

It covers the whole of Somerset and North Somerset, including Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

“Gusts of around 45-55 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 60-70 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses,” says a Met Office spokesperson.

“An area of low pressure will bring a prolonged spell of windy weather through Sunday evening and into Monday.”

The Met Office adds it is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves. It also warns that power cuts may occur.

