News

Met Office issues warning for high winds in Burnham area today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Christmas Day).

The warning is in place from 4am to midnight for ‘strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds on Christmas Day that may lead to some disruption.’

A spokesperson adds: “East to northeasterly winds will become particularly strong and gusty during Christmas Day, with peak gusts fairly widely of 45-55 mph, but 55-65 mph along some exposed coasts and to the west of prominent hills.”

“Given the more unusual wind direction, this may lead to some disruption to transport and power supplies. Large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts.”

