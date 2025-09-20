Met Office issues warning for high winds in Burnham area today

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued by the Met Office for the Burnham-On-Sea area this afternoon (Saturday September 20th) and overnight.

It says there is a chance that a short spell of very strong winds will affect the region with a warning in place from 3pm today until 4am on Sunday.

The Met Office says: “A developing area of low pressure may produce a short spell of very strong winds. Winds will initially strengthen across some western and southwestern areas, before migrating northeastwards, clearing into the North Sea during the early hours of Sunday morning.”

“Whilst not everywhere in the warning is expected to experience very strong winds, some inland locations may see gusts of 50-60 mph whilst gusts of 65-75 mph are possible around some coasts.”

“The strongest winds are more likely around Bristol Channel and the west Wales coast on Saturday afternoon and early evening, then along the North Sea coast of east and northeast England overnight into early Sunday morning.”